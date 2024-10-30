FYI: No charge for extra yard waste during November

(WSB file photo)

The rain and the leaves are falling – so here’s hoping your nearest drains are clear. “Make sure rain can drain,” is the Seattle Public Utilities advice. In hopes of helping, a reader suggested we remind you that residential yard-waste customers can have more bags collected in November at no extra charge. SPU spells it out:

Household food and yard waste customers can set out up to 10 extra bags of leaves each collection day in November for no additional charge. Please put extra yard waste (no food) into a paper or compostable lawn and leaf bag (not plastic) or a reusable container with a lid. Please do not put leaves and other yard waste in plastic bags. Composting your yard leaves keeps them from blocking storm drains and/or building up in the stormwater system.

SPU has a bucket of other wet-weather-related info here – even the dates for the highest fall/winter tides.