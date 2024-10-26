FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth tops Lincoln on Senior Night

Story and photos by Jason Grotelueschen
Reporting for West Seattle Blog
The Metro 2A champion Chief Sealth IHS Seahawks football team moved to 7-1 on the season on Friday night after defeating Lincoln 35-20 at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex.
It was Senior Night for Sealth, and the graduating seniors in football, band and cheer were honored with their families. Band and cheer seniors were recognized at halftime:
…and football players were honored after the game, with a “balloon arch” and photos with family and coaches:
The game was scoreless at the end of the 1st quarter, but only because a Sealth touchdown with 21 seconds left was called off by the officials because the player’s helmet came off. But soon after, with 11:53 left in the 2nd quarter, Sealth scored a touchdown and kicked the extra point to take the lead 7-0.
With 7:23 left in the 2nd quarter, Lincoln scored on a touchdown pass. The extra point attempt was blocked, but there was a flag for roughing the kicker, then Lincoln’s 2-point conversion attempt was stopped by Sealth, which made the score 7-6.
After trading possessions, Sealth went on a flurry near the end of the 1st half, scoring on a touchdown pass and nailing the extra point to go up 14-6. With 20 seconds left, Lincoln connected on a long pass but it was called back for offensive pass interference, then Lincoln attempted another pass but it was intercepted and returned to the 1-yard line. Sealth punched in the touchdown and extra point to take a 21-6 lead into halftime.
There was no scoring in the 3rd period until, with 1:11 left, Lincoln scored on a touchdown pass, but Sealth stuffed the 2-point conversion attempt, to tighten the score to 21-12.
In the 4th quarter, Sealth took control by scoring two more touchdowns, the first on a run with 10:34 left (set up by a long pass completion to the 1-yard line) and again with 7:35 remaining, to take a commanding 35-12 lead.
Near the end of the game, Lincoln did punch in a touchdown and 2-point conversation with 28 seconds left, to make the final score 35-20 in favor of Sealth.
The Sealth band kept fans entertained throughout the game:
Next Friday (November 1), Sealth is on the road at Renton.
