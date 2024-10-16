FOLLOWUP: Salmon Bone Bridge over Longfellow Creek has reopened

Another city bridge-resurfacing project that started in late July is now complete: The deck replacement for the Salmon Bone Bridge across Longfellow Creek in North Delridge. Shortly after Manuel sent these photos (thank you!) with word the bridge was open again, we also got an announcement from Seattle Public Utilities, which led the project. As explained in July, they replaced the decking material with something both enhancing pedestrian safety and more closely resembling artist Lorna Jordan‘s original design:

The new surface is a “weathering steel” product called Cordeck Dots. Meantime, another reason to visit the bridge besides checking out the new surface – we heard unofficial word that salmon spawners have been spotted!