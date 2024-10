What you see in the lower left of that cropped zoomed-in shot from a traffic camera is a flipped car involved in a two-car collision on the westbound side of SW Roxbury at 30th SW. Police are telling dispatch that nobody’s at the scene, and at least one of the cars, a Kia Soul, is stolen. The other car, a Hyundai Elantra, has not been reported as stolen, but they’ll be checking with its owner.