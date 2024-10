11:14 AM: SFD has a full response going to what’s described as an attic fire in the 8400 block of 13th SW. First arriving crews report “flames from the roof.”

11:22 AM: Everyone inside is reported to have gotten out OK. Firefighters say they’re “making progress on the fire.”

11:28 AM: Firefighters report the fire is under control.

11:40 AM: Our crew at the scene reports it’s now “tapped” (out). SFD confirms no injuries; their investigator is on the way.