FERRIES: Fauntleroy vessel moves; next terminal-project meeting

Two Washington State Ferries notes of West Seattle interest:

FAUNTLEROY MOVES: M/V Cathlamet has been out of service for Coast Guard-required drydocking,” per WSF, but is expected to return to service later today, replacing M/V Kitsap on the Triangle Route, likely by the 5:45 pm Vashon to Fauntleroy sailing. Cathlamet and Kitsap are the same size/class, so that won’t change capacity. But Kitsap will then head to Mukilteo/Clinton, replacing 90-vehicle M/V Sealth, so that route will be back to “normal vehicle capacity,” WSF says. (Sealth in turn is headed to the San Juans to replace M/V Chelan, which, WSF says, “will move out of service for maintenance work through the end of October.”

FAUNTLEROY TERMINAL PROJECT: It’s not on the project website yet, but a Community Advisory Group member tells WSB that the next CAG meeting has been set for 6 pm Wednesday, October 23, online as usual. Watch for the viewing link to appear here soon. WSF continues working toward a “preferred alternative” for the terminal/dock-replacement project, expected to go into construction 2027-2029.