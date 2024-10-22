Fauntleroy Creek salmon watchers welcome school of students

From Judy Pickens of the Fauntleroy Watershed Council:

(Photo by Tom Trulin: Volunteer Rich Rosenthal kept groups moving among 5 learning stations along the spawning reach)

Salmon watchers on Fauntleroy Creek haven’t yet seen coho spawners but on Monday morning (10/21), several of them saw a large school of kindergarteners. The 52 students and more than a dozen adults from St. Francis of Assisi School in Burien came to learn about salmon and their habitat. Volunteer watchers engaged groups of students in talking about why spawners bury their eggs, how their carcasses enrich the habitat, and related topics.

If and when spawners arrive, we’ll announce a weekend “open creek” for the general public here.