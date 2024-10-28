ELECTION 2024: Voted yet? Here’s how many Seattleites haven’t

With eight days left to vote in the general election – until Tuesday night, November 5 – King County Elections says it’s received 23.4 percent of Seattle voters’ ballots – so more than 70 percent haven’t voted yet. You can check the latest ballot-return count any time here. You can drop your ballot in the mail – be sure it’s in enough time to be postmarked no later than November 5 – or a King County Elections dropbox (of which West Seattle now has four – South Seattle College, High Point Library, The Junction, and Morgan Junction Park) by 8 pm on Election Day. No postage needed, whichever method you choose. (If you’re not yet registered to vote, but eligible, here’s how – today is the deadline for online registration.)