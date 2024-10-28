ELECTION 2024: Long-distance advocacy via Postcards 4 Democracy

Story and photos by Keri DeTore

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

If you’ve been to C&P Coffee> (WSB sponsor) on a recent Tuesday or Saturday and found people hunched over piles of postcards, or perhaps tried to buy postcard stamps at the post office only to find them out, you’ve likely encountered Postcards 4 Democracy.

Writing postcards encouraging voters to participate in elections has existed for decades and became a regular event in West Seattle when, in 2017, organizers Kathryn Rawle and Naomi Rue began gathering local volunteers together at coffee shops with postcards, stamps, addresses, and messages to voters.

Kathy was a postcard writer in her previous home states of Massachusetts and Hawaii, and when she moved to West Seattle, she began writing again. As postcarding gained momentum nationwide, she knew she’d need more writers. She joined with Naomi to host writing parties to get others involved. These spun off into other writing parties, and the idea for regular, weekly public meetings for others to drop in on, emerged. Coffee shops provided the perfect gathering spaces, and C&P Coffee has been hosting Postcards 4 Democracy for nearly six years. C&P Owner Pete Moores says he wants to support people who care about the political process. “It’s good for the community, it’s good for business, and it’s good for the country.”

Even when the pandemic shut down the public gathering spaces, people continued to write from home or over Zoom. It was a way to connect with community, and engage in politics on a personal level, particularly for local and down-ballot races.

This engagement is made possible by numerous online resources that provide volunteers with local or national campaign information, addresses of lapsed voters, and vetted messaging to add to their own stamped postcards. Aside from the requirements for clear handwriting and sticking to the script, volunteers are allowed to get crafty and artistic with their cards, so long as the message is still clear.

Does it work? According to Kathy Rawle, studies have been conducted showing that lapsed voters who received postcards reminding them to re-enroll, did so at a higher rate than those who didn’t. It’s also demonstrated by the increasing numbers of candidates reaching out to postcarding organizations, asking for volunteers to write for them.

The community is responding. Before the pandemic, groups of 20-25 people were showing up to writing events. In recent weeks, groups of 50-60 people have been turning out to write at the regular postcard meetings. Ask writers why they participate, and you get a common answer, “It feels so good to be doing something.” Kim Lamont has been a Postcards 4 Democracy writer since its beginning. She says, “The people are supportive and encouraging and I like doing what I can. I appreciate the other writers and I love the conversation.”

Organizer Naomi Rue adds, “I like getting people involved with what happens in our future. We can inform, educate and create community while writing postcards.”

The final postcarding event for the November 5th election will take place tomorrow (Tuesday, October 29th) at C&P Coffee (5612 California SW) from 10:30 am-12:00 pm. Jonathan Rawle (husband of organizer Kathy) notes they will focus on campaigns with shorter mailing windows to ensure the postcards arrive on time.

Kathy Rawle says, “There is a recognition of how powerful yet fragile democracy is and we need to be a part of it. Come write postcards and when people are elected, contact them, let them know what’s important to you. Come to a group like ours, talk. Engage, engage, engage.”

A party celebrating the hard work of all the participants will be at C&P on Election Day, November 5th, from 10:30 am-12:00 pm.

For more information about Postcards 4 Democracy and other resources, check out their website at Postcards4Democracy.org.