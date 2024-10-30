CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Camp Second Chance gunfire suspect charged

(Seattle Police photo)

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed three felony charges against the man arrested last Thursday for firing a gun at Camp Second Chance, the tiny-home encampment in southeast West Seattle. 73-year-old Steven N. Phillips is charged with second-degree assault, unlawful gun possession, and unlawful firearm discharge. The charging documents say he was not allowed to possess a gun because of convictions including attempted residential burglary in 2009. He has older charges in three other states going back to 1975. The charges recap what was previously alleged – that Phillips started firing from his unit around 12:30 pm, about six shots. That’s according to the staff member who went to check on him; he allegedly then fired two rounds toward her, though neither she nor anyone else was injured. A friend of the suspect who lives at CSC told staffers that Phillips is a veteran with PTSD; she said he would not harm anybody and was “only going through an episode of his paranoia.” The SWAT team responded and, police say, Phillips fired another two rounds after their arrival. They talked him into surrendering and got a search warrant for his tiny house, where they found a 9mm gun, shell casings, a magazine with eight bullets, and two boxes of ammunition. Phillips’ bail is set at $400,000.