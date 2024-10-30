West Seattle, Washington

30 Wednesday

49℉

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Camp Second Chance gunfire suspect charged

October 30, 2024 11:23 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Myers Way | West Seattle news

(Seattle Police photo)

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed three felony charges against the man arrested last Thursday for firing a gun at Camp Second Chance, the tiny-home encampment in southeast West Seattle. 73-year-old Steven N. Phillips is charged with second-degree assault, unlawful gun possession, and unlawful firearm discharge. The charging documents say he was not allowed to possess a gun because of convictions including attempted residential burglary in 2009. He has older charges in three other states going back to 1975. The charges recap what was previously alleged – that Phillips started firing from his unit around 12:30 pm, about six shots. That’s according to the staff member who went to check on him; he allegedly then fired two rounds toward her, though neither she nor anyone else was injured. A friend of the suspect who lives at CSC told staffers that Phillips is a veteran with PTSD; she said he would not harm anybody and was “only going through an episode of his paranoia.” The SWAT team responded and, police say, Phillips fired another two rounds after their arrival. They talked him into surrendering and got a search warrant for his tiny house, where they found a 9mm gun, shell casings, a magazine with eight bullets, and two boxes of ammunition. Phillips’ bail is set at $400,000.

Share This

4 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Camp Second Chance gunfire suspect charged"

  • OneTimeCharley October 30, 2024 (12:00 pm)
    Reply

    Now he can have his “episodes of paranoia” in jail. 

    • Derp October 30, 2024 (12:13 pm)
      Reply

      Wow reallyBetter yet, get him the help he needs. 

  • Alki resident October 30, 2024 (12:18 pm)
    Reply

    He’s a veteran with PTSD and was obviously homeless. He’s 73 and should be taken care of and it upsets me that this is happening to our vets. Especially at this age. I hope charges will be dismissed soon..He doesn’t belong in jail. 

  • K October 30, 2024 (12:32 pm)
    Reply

    It’s so sad how we’ve abandoned our veterans to manage their own mental health issues, leaving them in and out of homelessness or incarceration.  I’d like to hope he’ll get the help he needs, but jail won’t do that, and neither will the homeless shuffle.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.