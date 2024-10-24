UPDATE: Gunfire investigation at Camp Second Chance

12:52 PM: Police are converging on West Seattle’s only tiny-home village, Camp Second Chance (9701 Myers Way S.), after a report of gunfire from a unit on the south side of the complex. No word of injuries so far. Police are advising people at the camp to evacuate. People in the area might see the Guardian One helicopter joining the search for the suspected shooter, whose identity police apparently know. Myers Way is closed in the vicinity.

1:02 PM: The suspected shooter is likely still in his unit, police are saying.

1:43 PM: This is basically a standoff now, No resolution yet.