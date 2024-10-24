West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Gunfire investigation at Camp Second Chance

October 24, 2024 12:52 pm
12:52 PM: Police are converging on West Seattle’s only tiny-home village, Camp Second Chance (9701 Myers Way S.), after a report of gunfire from a unit on the south side of the complex. No word of injuries so far. Police are advising people at the camp to evacuate. People in the area might see the Guardian One helicopter joining the search for the suspected shooter, whose identity police apparently know. Myers Way is closed in the vicinity.

1:02 PM: The suspected shooter is likely still in his unit, police are saying.

1:43 PM: This is basically a standoff now, No resolution yet.

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Gunfire investigation at Camp Second Chance"

  • Steph October 24, 2024 (12:58 pm)
    Scary situation. Lots of police. Evac underway. Hope everyone will be ok 

  • Kiki October 24, 2024 (1:17 pm)
    I heard the sirens and kept wondering what was going on. The sheriff’s helicopter keeps circling low over our neighborhood here in White Center. 

  • Brian October 24, 2024 (1:33 pm)
    Camp 2nd Amendment. 

  • Tomorrow October 24, 2024 (1:34 pm)
    I guess second chance should now be considered to be called 3 strikes and you are out on your own!  Maybe the man who sleeping in front of the door at the White Center food bank could be in line for living there and the people sleeping on the side of the building of Little Cesar pizza and behind in the alley.

