COUNTDOWN: West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival on Sunday. Here’s who’s competing in the chili cookoff

(WSB file photo)

Time to start previewing Hallo-weekend’s big activities. Biggest of them all – the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival on Sunday (October 27). It starts off with the costume parade, led by the West Seattle High School Marching Band, and includes trick-or-treating. But for the savory palate, a non-candy treat awaits – the flight of chili that will get you the right to vote in the cookoff benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank. Here’s this year’s lineup, as announced by WSFB:

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds at the West Seattle Food Bank Chili Cookoff during Harvest Fest! This year, eight fantastic West Seattle-area restaurants will compete for the coveted title of Best West Seattle Chili. Here are the contenders:

Easy Street Café

Elliott Bay Brewery

Fire Tacos

Husky Deli

Margie’s Café at the Center for Active Living

NW TX BBQ

Shadowland

The Westy

We’re excited to welcome a couple of newcomers to the competition this year. Margie’s Café at the Center for Active Living and Fire Tacos, who recently won Best Savory Taste at the Taste of West Seattle with their mouth-watering pork verdé, are joining the fray!

For just $15, you can purchase a flight of 8 chili samples, with all proceeds supporting the West Seattle Food Bank’s vital programs. These include food assistance, help with utilities and rent to prevent homelessness, clothing, bus tickets, and more. Join us at the Key Bank corner during Harvest Fest — the chili cookoff starts at 11am. Don’t miss your chance to vote for your favorite chili and help crown the winner of the Best West Seattle Chili trophy!