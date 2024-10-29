City budget ‘balancing package’ just out. Here are three things in it for West Seattle, and a few other notes

Tomorrow, the City Council‘s budget chair, Councilmember Dan Strauss, officially presents his “balancing package” – changes to the mayor’s budget – but the document went public tonight. We just finished reading through the 60-page document, and here are some West Seattle sightings:

DUWAMISH HEAD PARALLEL PARKING – Residents near Duwamish Head have long been agitating to get the angle parking at the viewpoint changed to parallel. And a proposal by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka that made it into the “balancing package” would do it. Cost: $175,000. As we’ve reported before, SDOT has been somewhat resistant to the idea.

DELRIDGE/HOLLY ACCESS – Long before he ran for council, Saka raised concerns about the hardened median near the Refugee and Immigrant Families Center preschool near Delridge and Holly (as first reported by South Seattle Emerald). The “balancing package includes $2 million for “transit and roadway improvements on Delridge” in that area.

TURF FOR FAIRMOUNT PARK: Another Saka proposal, $1.5 million to convert the “baseball infield at Fairmount Park” to turf. (You might recall he ran a survey last month about turf-conversion sentiment earlier this year.)

Two other Saka proposals in the “balancing package” caught our eye:

RV STORAGE PROGRAM: Saka proposal to help RV residents transitioning to housing, Cost – $1.5 million.

FOOD DESERTS: Saka proposal requesting a report on city strategies to “attract food retailers to food deserts.”

So what’s next? Formal presentation tomorrow at 9:30 am, including overview info to contextualize the entire budget (preview that here). Then another round of comments and reviews, including the second and final major public hearing on the budget at 5 pm November 12. Here are other ways to comment.