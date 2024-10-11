‘Celebration of community and creativity’ – and memorable music – at Mode Music and Performing Arts Friendsgiving. Got your ticket(s) yet?

(WSB photo, THEM at Easy Street Records in July)

Hot headliners will rock your world at Friendsgiving, benefiting arts education for all, via Mode Music and Performing Arts – nonprofit offshoot of Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor). Tickets are available now, while they last, and this announcement has full details:

Mode Music and Performing Arts (MMPA) is excited to announce its annual Friendsgiving Fundraiser Dinner and Auction, set to take place on Friday, November 8, 2024, at Emerald City Trapeze Arts. The event will run from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM and promises a memorable evening filled with live performances, delicious food, and unique auction items — all to support a great cause.

The Friendsgiving event aims to raise funds for MMPA’s vital programs, which provide access to arts education for children across Seattle who might not otherwise have the opportunity. These programs include after-school arts enrichment, in-school arts programs, pay-what-you-can group classes and camps, and private-lesson scholarships for music instruction, ensuring that every child has the chance to explore their creativity through the arts.

Event highlights include:

-Special performances by THEM and Brittany Davis, and Mode students and staff

-Live and silent auctions

-Dinner provided by Blue Ribbon Catering with drinks included

-Emcéed by KEXP DJ Troy Nelson

MMPA is grateful for the generous support of Perfect Day Games, whose sponsorship has helped make this event possible.

“We are proud to continue our mission of creating accessible and equitable arts education for all children,” said Erin Rubin, Founder of MMPA. “Friendsgiving is a celebration of community and creativity and we’re so excited to get together with supporters for a fun evening that directly benefits Seattle’s youth.”

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at auctria.events/Friendsgiving2024 . Those who can’t attend can also support the fundraiser with a donation through the event website. Sponsorships and donations to the auction can still be made through the contact below or through the event website.