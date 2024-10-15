BIZNOTE: You asked, so we asked West Seattle’s local True Value store about the national news

Several readers asked how West Seattle’s Junction True Value store would be affected by national news about True Value’s Chapter 11 filing and sale. Short answer: Not much if at all, store management told us – Junction True Value is a locally owned, independent store, like 4,500 other stores carrying the True Value name. The True Value company involved in the filing and sale has just basically been one of the store’s vendors; until about seven years ago, we’re told, it was basically a buying cooperative. (The co-op was explained when we reported on Junction True Value’s long history in 2013, as the store celebrated its 60th anniversary.)