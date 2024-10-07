BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: The Fine Baking Co. still on the way

The journey to opening a storefront can be a long one. More than a year has passed since we first told you about baker Chely Smithgall‘s plan to open a storefront for her Fine Baking Co. at 6971 California SW in south Morgan Junction. Her window signage is up but she hasn’t opened yet, so we checked in. She had good news: “We are finally approved! We are working on some last details and running tests on the new equipment, hopefully we’ll be ready in a couple of weeks.” She’s gained a reputation already, selling cakes, cupcakes, cake pops, personalized printed cookies, and other “treats” as a “home baker with a cottage food permit.”