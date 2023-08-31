BIZNOTE: More treats! The Fine Baking Co. opening West Seattle storefront

Another change in south Morgan Junction: We noticed a big COMING SOON sign while passing 6971 California, and stopped to check out the sign next to it that explained what’s “coming soon.” The Fine Baking Co. is on the way to the middle space in the building (where massage clinics have been located in recent years). Via the email address on the window sign, we contacted baker Chely Smithgall, who told us:

I’m a home baker with a cottage food permit; since I had such a great turnout and feedback from people I decided to open up my storefront! So excited about it!!! I do cakes, cupcakes, cake pops, personalized printed cookies and treats; they can be ordered or just come to buy at the store. Not sure when we will get permits and all that, but hoping to be able to open before holidays – hopefully October!

You can see some of her creations here.