WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: What will streets around stations look like? City’s ‘draft concept plan’ out for your feedback

If Sound Transit keeps to its announced schedule, the route and station locations for West Seattle light rail will be finalized before year’s end. Other aspects of planning are proceeding before that momentous decision – including city work envisioning how the stations will change the areas around them. As part of that, SDOT has released “street concept plans” for formal feedback. In this phase of feedback, these plans are in the form of “director’s rules” that would serve as guidelines for “the design of future pedestrian, vehicle, and multimodal transportation infrastructure in the right-of-way, with stated goals of expanding public space, expressing community character and history, providing safer environments for people moving through the neighborhoods around the future light rail stations, and improving connections for people walking, biking, and taking transit.” You can see the entire document here. We’re excerpting the text that summarizes what they’re proposing – note that this is just a fraction of what’s in the document:

DELRIDGE STATION AREA STREET CONCEPT The street concept design for the Delridge Station Area includes:

• A raised intersection at SW Andover St and 26th Ave SW

• Stop signs and a narrow crossing on SW Andover St at 26th Ave SW to keep people walking and biking safe crossing SW Andover St

• A walking-, rolling-, and biking-friendly street with landscaping on 26th Ave SW north of SW Yancy St by closing the block to people driving

• A turn-around for people driving on SW Andover St near the station to allow vehicles to return to Delridge Way SW and reduce vehicle volumes at 26th Ave SW

• A design that can tie into the future upgrades to the 26th Ave SW Neighborhood Greenway south of SW Yancy St This design incorporates the following proposed station area assumption:

• Nucor truck access will no longer be from SW Andover St and will instead be from a new signal entrance off of Delridge Way SW at SW Charlestown St

• SW Charlestown St will be transit-access only from SW Andover St

• Future neighborhood greenway improvements for people walking, rolling, and biking on 26th Ave SW south of

SW Yancy St

• The design for 26th Ave SW will be refined in coordination with Sound Transit and other restoration work done around Longfellow Creek

For the Avalon station area, the document notes, “This street concept plan does not include Fauntleroy Way SW, which has an existing project design that dedicates more space for landscaping and for people walking, rolling, and biking.7 The designs identified in this plan are compatible with a future project on Fauntleroy Way SW and align with the design intent identified in the Fauntleroy Boulevard design.” That said, here are the descriptions of two for the Avalon station area:

36TH AVENUE SW/SW GENESEE STREET CONCEPT The street concept design for the intersection of SW Genesee St and 36th Ave SW includes:

• A realignment of SW Genesee to square up the intersection with Fauntleroy Way SW

• A multi-use trail on 36th Ave SW between SW Genesee St and Fauntleroy Way SW that provides more space for people walking, rolling and biking along the neighborhood greenway

• A raised crossing across SW Genesee St at 36th Ave SW

• A plaza or landscaped space between the new alignment of SW Genesee St and Fauntleroy Way SW; could include covered seating, art, and/or a community gathering space SW AVALON STREET CONCEPT The street concept design for SW Avalon Way includes:

• A widened raised two-way bike lane on the north side of SW Avalon Way for people coming from the east and the west to access the light rail station

• A bike lane on the south side of SW Avalon Way for people biking east

• Expanded plaza space on the north side for people walking and rolling, and greenery that connects into the future light rail entrance of off SW Avalon Way

• A narrower street to make it safer and more comfortable for people crossing SW Avalon Way There are two versions of the design for SW Avalon Way. The first is a near-term design that can be completed in order to provide access to the new Avalon light rail station. The second is a long-term vision of what the street could look like with additional permanent improvements. One aspect of this long-term vision would be to explore driveway consolidation and closures where appropriate.

Finally, three proposed street-concept designs for The Junction’s station area are described in the SDOT document as follows:

SW ALASKA STREET CONCEPT The street concept design for SW Alaska St includes expanded space for people walking and rolling, as well as space to gather and wait for the light rail, bus connections, or to connect between the station entrances and the commercial corridors along California Ave SW and Fauntleroy Ave SW. There are raised bike lanes and two transit-only lanes between California Ave SW and Fauntleroy Way SW, with general purpose traffic allowed on SW Alaksa St between 44th Ave SW and California Ave SW and west-bound only between 42nd Ave SW and California Ave SW. This five-block corridor will also have pedestrian features such as raised crosswalks and intersections, all-way stop control, pedestrian- scale lighting, benches, and wayfinding. There are two design concepts for the block of SW Alaska St between 44th Ave SW and California Ave SW. The first concept is a low- cost design that largely retains the existing curb locations. The second concept includes a “full rebuild” design that moves curb lines and has bike facility with more separation from vehicles. These concepts would need to be aligned with bus operational changes on this block, which are currently assumed to happen in conjunction with the Ballard Light Rail Extension line opening, anticipated around 2039. Because of this, the concepts for SW Alaska St between 44th Ave SW and California Ave SW may not be implemented within the same time frame as other concepts for SW Alaska St east of California Ave SW. 42ND AVENUE STREET CONCEPT The street design for 42nd Ave SW will open the space in front of the station into a plaza space. This will help connect into the expanded space on SW Alaska St to gather and wait for the light rail or bus connections, and creates new pedestrian-focused space to host community events such as an expansion of the West Seattle Farmers Market. This space will have places for shaded seating, abundant landscaping, and connections for food trucks or other vendors, such as electrical hookups. South of the plaza space, 42nd Ave SW will have raised bike lanes, as buses will also be using this half-block of 42nd Ave SW to exit a layover space between 42nd Ave SW and 41st Ave SW, and between SW Alaska St and SW Edmunds St. 41ST AVENUE STREET CONCEPT 41st Ave SW will be redesigned to provide more space for people walking and rolling, and space for extended landscaping and trees. It will also allow for buses to enter the layover facility. There is a planned east/west mid-block pedestrian connection that ties in the pedestrian connection through the transit layover facility to a potential future connection to the east. One aspect of this design would be to explore driveway consolidation and closures where appropriate.

The full document also includes details on what lighting, pavement, wayfinding, and other components should look like, as well as many more renderings related to the proposals described above – including cross-sections of existing and future channelization.

HERE’S HOW TO COMMENT: This draft street-concept plan was published in tandem with an environmental checklist – specifically referring to the street-concept plan, not the light-rail project itself; you can see that notice here and the related checklist here. Comments on those and/or the street-concept plan can be emailed to Ian.Macek@seattle.gov and/or Lucien.Ong@seattle.gov. Deadline is September 12.

WHAT ELSE IS NEXT: We’re awaiting the Final Environmental Impact Statement, which ST suggested would be released “late in the third quarter” (which ends September 30). A possible timeline hint – checking the public event calendar for Alki Masonic Lodge while looking for something unrelated, we noticed a placeholder for “Sound Transit” on Tuesday, October 1. (That’s been a location of previous major meetings/open houses related to the West Seattle light-rail project.)