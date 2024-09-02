WEST SEATTLE LABOR DAY 2024: What to know today

(Early morning fishing at Lincoln Park, photographed by Lisa Ruiz)

Good morning! Holiday notes:

TRANSIT/TRAFFIC

–Metro buses are running on a Sunday schedule

–West Seattle Water Taxi is also on a Sunday schedule

–Sound Transit buses and light rail are on Sunday schedules too

-If you’re going to an area of the city with pay-station street parking, you don’t have to pay today

-Check local traffic cams here, citywide cams here

HAPPENING TODAY/TONIGHT

Last day of the season for city outdoor aquatic facilities – After today, city-run wading pools, sprayparks, and outdoor pools are all closed until next year – so it’s your last day for Colman Pool, open noon-7 pm, and Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm. (Lincoln Park’s wading pool ended its season early because of plumbing trouble.)

Art on the Corner – artist’s home-studio sale benefiting food banks, 8 am-3 pm at 39th/Holden

Mural-painting at Lafayette Elementary – help is welcome again today; go here to sign up for slot(s) between 10 am and 4 pm at 2645 California SW

Flag Ceremony and Community Picnic – public is welcome at Alki Masonic Lodge‘s annual event, starting with flag-dedication ceremony at noon at 40th/Edmunds

Pinball Tournament – not too late to register for fundraising tournament at Admiral Pub (2305 California SW), starting at noon – full details on the tournament website

NOT HAPPENING TODAY

-Banking (holiday)

-U.S. Postal Service (holiday)

-Libraries (closed)

-Many Seattle Parks facilities (here’s the list)

-City Council briefing meeting (they’re back from 2-week end-of-summer break tomorrow)

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET

Partly sunny, high in the low 70s. Sunrise will be at 6:30 am, sunset at 7:46 pm.