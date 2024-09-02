WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen pewter Yukon

Sent by Meg:

Sad to report that my 2001 Yukon XL was stolen from in front of our house in the 10200 block of Marine View Drive SW at 2 am this morning.

The sound of the engine starting (it’s a 3/4 ton) woke me, and I went to the kitchen window to lock my other car, which I think I’d left unlocked. Didn’t notice the Yukon was missing.

If anyone sees a pewter-colored 2001 Yukon XL with body damage on the back seat passenger side door and running board, plate 924YBP, please call 911. Police report filed, 24-248543.