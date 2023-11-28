West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Junction Post Office mailbox stolen

November 28, 2023 6:03 pm
Thanks to everybody who tipped us today that the West Seattle Junction Post Office‘s parking-lot mailbox had disappeared. All that’s left in its place – bolts. Took us all day but we now have confirmation from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service that the disappearance is a case of theft: “We do believe the box was stolen overnight. We are working on the investigation of the theft,” Postal Inspector John Wiegand tells WSB – no other details so far. Meantime, USPS regional spokesperson Mary Frum told us it will be replaced, but she doesn’t have a timeline yet. It’s been seven months since this mailbox and its counterpart outside the Westwood Village Post Office were both downsized – to what were described at the time as more-secure mailboxes. This isn’t the first time thieves have taken an entire West Seattle USPS box – consider the saga of the Admiral/Belvidere box that’s been stolen twice.

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Junction Post Office mailbox stolen"

  • jim November 28, 2023 (6:08 pm)
    I always walk inside the post office at westwood

    • David November 28, 2023 (6:30 pm)
      Same here.  The few times I need to send mail I take it inside the westwood USPS station and deposit it in the mail slot.  I don’t trust those blue boxes with my mail.  They get or broken into way too often.  

  • Clark November 28, 2023 (6:19 pm)
    Does anyone know the last time it was emptied of mail? I left a letter in it yesterday afternoon…

    • CarDriver November 28, 2023 (6:30 pm)
      I believe the last pickup time was 3pm.

  • WSB November 28, 2023 (6:33 pm)
    5 pm is the “last collection time” mentioned on the USPS page for this location (also linked in first line above)
    https://tools.usps.com/find-location.htm?location=1387184

