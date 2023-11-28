WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Junction Post Office mailbox stolen

Thanks to everybody who tipped us today that the West Seattle Junction Post Office‘s parking-lot mailbox had disappeared. All that’s left in its place – bolts. Took us all day but we now have confirmation from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service that the disappearance is a case of theft: “We do believe the box was stolen overnight. We are working on the investigation of the theft,” Postal Inspector John Wiegand tells WSB – no other details so far. Meantime, USPS regional spokesperson Mary Frum told us it will be replaced, but she doesn’t have a timeline yet. It’s been seven months since this mailbox and its counterpart outside the Westwood Village Post Office were both downsized – to what were described at the time as more-secure mailboxes. This isn’t the first time thieves have taken an entire West Seattle USPS box – consider the saga of the Admiral/Belvidere box that’s been stolen twice.