Laugh, learn, walk, run, dance, cheer … Options for your West Seattle Thursday

(Dahlias, photographed in north Genesee Hill by Janelle Otterholt)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Thursday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can preview the hours, days, and weeks ahead any time):

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: If you need late-summer-and-beyond plants, the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Annuals, perennials, sun, shade, natives, edibles, ground covers … wide variety!

NAVIGATING MEDICARE: Trying to sort it all out? This 11 am presentation at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Orchard) can help.

UNDERSTANDING THE LOW-FODMAP DIET: Spend a little time to learn a lot in this free webinar with Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care (WSB sponsor), 12:30 pm-1 pm online. Our calendar listing has the registration link.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open Thursdays-Saturdays 1 pm-6 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Food too – stop by to sip and nosh!

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight you’ll find Impeckable Chicken at HPCS.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for a group walk in Lincoln Park – details in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday it’s blues night.

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: First game of the season for the West Seattle High School Wildcats, hosting Bainbridge HS at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 7 pm.

PIANO BAR: Music, dancing, fun at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), with Larry Knapp at the keyboard. 7 pm. $10 entry; beverages available for purchase.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

COMEDY: Jokes at The Junction, 8 pm at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW) – tickets still available at last check!

