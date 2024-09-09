Grand opening Tuesday for new West Seattle locations of Origins Cannabis, returning WSB sponsor

As Origins Cannabis prepares to celebrate its grand opening tomorrow (Tuesday, September 10) after recently moving to a new West Seattle Junction location, we’re welcoming the shop as a returning WSB sponsor. Here’s what they’d like you to know about what they do:

After operating in West Seattle for 8 years, Origins is excited to move to a new and improved location in West Seattle at 4822 California Ave. SW.

Origins‘ entire approach is about appreciation and authenticity of the Pacific Northwest. By that, we mean we have partnered with Washington artists, brands, and farms to give our customers a one-of-a kind experience that honors the WA cannabis industry, while also making cannabis accessible to all those adults who want to explore.

Anyone driving by the store is now greeted by a mural capturing the unique beauty of the pacific northwest, painted by Glynn Rosenberg. Glynn has done an amazing job visually displaying Origins’ ethos of living authentically for all to see.

Additionally, we have a welcoming storefront, with clear open windows to see into our store, eliminating the stigma of cannabis and showing all that cannabis retail is a welcoming experience for adult consumers to explore.

Once customers come into the store, those who placed their orders online can go to our expedited checkout station, first-time customers can learn about Origins’ Lifestyle categories of products, read informational materials in our library and cozy seating area, talk to our highly educated and trained cannabis guides about selecting the right products for their unique body chemistry, and explore, smell and experience our Terpene Bar, first of its kind in WA.

Origins‘ new store is an upgraded environment that caters to customers wanting a speedy, efficient shopping experience, those that are coming in to explore and learn, and those seeking 1:1 customer service experience. We remapped our sales floor to eliminate long wait times, and expedite order fulfillment.

Origins also is super proud to debut our monthly 6 featured farms. These are the farms that our customers said are their favorites in each product category. Each month we will roll out 6 different featured farms; the goal is to share with WA consumers what makes these brands the best of the best, and offer special, personalized experiences for our customers with these brands, like farm tours, and meet and greets with the brands.

Origins‘ new West Seattle location is open 8 am-10:30 pm Mondays-Thursdays, 8 am-11:30 pm Fridays and Saturdays, 9 am-9 pm Sundays.

