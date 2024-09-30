Free family food & film, trivia, soccer, more for your West Seattle Monday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s our highlight list for the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CITY DEPARTMENTS PRESENT THEIR BUDGETS: The City Council’s review of the 2025-2026 budget proposal continues all day today, with sessions at 9:30 am and 2 pm. Right now they’re getting individual departments’ presentations; scheduled today are the Office of Sustainability and Environment, SDOT, Parks Department, and the Department of Early Learning and Education. Their slide decks are all linked on the agenda, which explains how to comment. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

BABY STORY TIME: Bring little ones up to 2 years old to Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), noon-12:30 pm, for story time!

SPORTS: The Chief Sealth International High School girls’ soccer team (4-1-2) hosts Evergreen HS from White Center at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 3:30 pm.

FOOD TRUCK IN ARBOR HEIGHTS: Neighbors want you to know there’s a new location for the rotating weekly food-truck visit, 4000 block of SW 107th.

FAMILY FUN – FREE DINNER AND A MOVIE: Come enjoy dinner and watch “Inside Out 2” (trailer above), with a discussion afterward, at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), 5:30 pm – free, RSVP requested, link and more details are in our calendar listing.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three places to play as the week begins – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: All are invited to free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION IN ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community also hosts Monday night meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley in back of Bonjour Vietnam is open – tonight you can listen to live music from The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

SING! 9 pm start for Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

If you have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar, please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!