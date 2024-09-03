FOLLOWUP: Seattle Public Library services now all ‘back online’

The end of summer means a new start of sorts for the Seattle Public Library – SPL says it’s now restored the last of its services affected by the tech crisis resulting from a “ransomware attack.” That means you can again use the library’s public computers and SPL Lockers, plus its “Suggest a Title” is back. SPL said via X/Twitter that this “means that all of our services are back online and ready for you to use. Thank you for your patience, support and kind words this summer as we worked to restore our services.” The trouble began just before Memorial Day, and SPL services have been coming back online incrementally ever since.