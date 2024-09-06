Woman killed during West Bank protest attended West Seattle High School

Thanks for the tips. One of today’s biggest international stories is the death of 26-year-old American citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, reported to have been shot by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, during what the Associated Press describes as “a weekly demonstration against settlement expansion.” The UK-based Daily Mail was first to note that Ms. Eygi listed herself on social media as having attended West Seattle High School. A texter tells us they remember her from the Class of 2016’s junior year and sent the yearbook photo shown at right. We have an inquiry out to Seattle Public Schools. We’ll add whatever more we find out.
