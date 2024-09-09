FOLLOWUP: Highline Public Schools closed again Tuesday

Thanks for the tips. Highline Public Schools, the district immediately south of here, has announced its schools will remain closed for a second day tomorrow:

All schools will remain closed on Tuesday, September 10. All school activities, athletics and meetings are canceled. Central office will be open. Our investigation into unauthorized activity on our technology systems is ongoing, and critical systems are still offline.

The message sent to Highline staffers, as forwarded to us, also says “We have not seen evidence of staff, family, or student information compromised.” The district so far is not commenting on the nature of the “unauthorized activity,” first disclosed on Sunday afternoon.