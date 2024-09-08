Highline Public Schools closed Monday, tech trouble blamed

Thanks for the tips. Highline Public Schools – the district immediately south of here – has announced that a technology problem will close all its schools tomorrow (Monday, September 9) though staffers are still expected to come to work. Here’s the full announcement from the district’s website:

All schools are closed on Monday, September 9. All school activities, athletics and meetings are canceled, including the vaccine clinic. Central office is open.

We have detected unauthorized activity on our technology systems and have taken immediate action to isolate critical systems. We are working closely with third-party, state and federal partners to safely restore and test our systems.

We understand this comes as an unexpected disruption, particularly on the eve of the first day of kindergarten for many of our families. We recognize the burden this decision places on both families and staff, but student safety is our top priority, and we cannot have school without these critical systems in place. …

School and central office administrators are expected to report to work. Central office administrators may be deployed to schools if needed.

The investigation is ongoing. We will notify staff and families by 2:00 p.m. on Monday if this disruption impacts schools on Tuesday.