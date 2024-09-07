CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle writer E.J. Koh chosen as finalist for another Washington State Book Award

When the 2024 Washington State Book Awards finalists were announced this week, we saw a West Seattle writer on the list: E.J. Koh. Three years ago, we told you about honors for her memoir “The Magical Language of Others,” including a Washington State Book Award. Now, Koh has published her first novel, “The Liberators,” and it’s a finalist. “The Liberators” is already an award winner, receiving the New York Public Library‘s 2024 Young Lions Fiction Award. From the publisher’s summary of “The Liberators”:

Daejeon, South Korea. 1980. At twenty-four, Insuk falls in love with her college classmate, Sungho, and with her father’s blessing, they marry. But then, as the military dictatorship, martial law, and nationwide protests bring the country precariously to the edge, Insuk’s father disappears.

In the wake of his disappearance, Insuk flees to California with Sungho, their son Henry, and Sungho’s overbearing mother. Adrift in a new country, Insuk grieves the loss of her past and divided homeland, only to find herself drawn into an illicit affair that sets into motion dramatic events that will echo for generations to come.

Spanning two continents and four generations, E. J. Koh’s debut novel exquisitely captures two Korean families forever changed by fateful decisions made in love and war.