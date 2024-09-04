West Seattle, Washington

BACK TO SCHOOL: High-school football season starts tomorrow with WSHS home game. Supporters have a request

September 4, 2024 1:39 pm
(WSB file photo)

The start of the new school year means the start of the season for fall sports. Tomorrow (Thursday, September 5) brings the first local football game – West Seattle High School hosts Bainbridge HS at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 7 pm. Supporters hope you’ll show up to cheer for the Wildcats. They also have this request:

West Seattle High School football’s singular direct give fundraiser to the community concludes this Friday, September 6. We have a record number of players this year and minimal funds supporting the team through SPS Athletics. All tax-deductible funds raised go toward equipment, uniforms, coaches’ stipends, nutrition, team meals, banquets, and awards. This year we have set up a friendly captain’s squad competition.

Fundraiser: wshs.schoolauction.net/2024footballfundraiser/give/list

More information including a link to our game schedule, team, and generous sponsors can be found on our website: westseattlefootball.com

Thank you in advance!

