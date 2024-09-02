BACK TO SCHOOL: Here’s where classes resume tomorrow in West Seattle (and nearby)

Though Wednesday is the biggest back-to-school day this week, three schools and an adjacent district return tomorrow (Tuesday, September 3): Holy Rosary, Hope Lutheran, and Our Lady of Guadalupe. According to their calendars, all three start with half-days, ending at noon.

Tomorrow is also the first day for students in the Vashon Island School District, to which hundreds of off-island students commute by ferry.

Two West Seattle schools are already back in session – Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School since last Wednesday, and Summit Atlas since August 14.