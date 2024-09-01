West Seattle, Washington

01 Sunday

67℉

UPDATE: Police response at California/Dawson

September 1, 2024 7:32 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

7:32 PM: If you’ve been noticing the police report on California south of The Junction – here’s how it’s played out over police radio: First there was a report of a man “covered in blood” with a possible stab wound near California/Lander. Police couldn’t find anyone. Then reoprts started coming in about a man “covered in blood” possibly carrying a pistol, in The Junction, Police have just caught up with a man who they believe is the person reported in both calls – and they say he’s covered in feces, not blood. They have taken him into custody at California/Dawson, though it’s not clear if any crime has been committed – one witness is reported to have told police the man dropped “the gun” near where police caught up with him.

7:37 PM: Our photographer says police at the scene (by Rite Aid) confirm the aforementioned circumstances. No gun found so far. What happens to him next, we haven’t yet heard.

Share This

1 Reply to "UPDATE: Police response at California/Dawson"

  • Jackson Phibes September 1, 2024 (8:04 pm)
    Reply

    So glad these people are allowed to live out their best lives, suffering from addiction and mental illness, on the public streets of Seattle, the undisputed very best place for them.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.