West Seattle, Washington

27 Tuesday

65℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Thunder, rain, hail roll through

August 27, 2024 3:25 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

(Photo sent by Eddie from The Junction)

Thanks for the photos and video! Thunder, rain, and hail rolled through West Seattle – and southward into White Center – this past hour.

(Video sent by Christopher from High Point)
No alerts, not much out there on radar, and it’s all supposed to clear up in time for several clear days starting tomorrow … but things have been a bit unpredictable lately.

(Photo sent by Jerry Simmons, who measured the hail at 1/4″)

We always appreciate photos via westseattleblog@gmail.com, also breaking via text at 206-293-6302!

Share This

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Thunder, rain, hail roll through"

  • Me August 27, 2024 (3:29 pm)
    Reply

    No pot of gold?

    • WSB August 27, 2024 (3:32 pm)
      Reply

      Haven’t seen a rainbow yet!

  • Falcon August 27, 2024 (3:56 pm)
    Reply

    I was worried because the sky got super dark, and the hail was rather large. This was the weather pattern I experienced in Salt Lake City in 1999.. Right before the tornado hit. But I am glad to see this didn’t end in that result.

  • Midi August 27, 2024 (4:07 pm)
    Reply

    I was driving through the most intense part of the downpour, that was truly frightening. But, credit to the other drivers around me, we all slowed down to ~25 mph even though it was wide open in a 60 mph road.

  • Vee August 27, 2024 (4:23 pm)
    Reply

    Got caught in it at alki, totally soaked walking and all the restaurants people running inside and beach cleared 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.