West Seattle, Washington

18 Sunday

70℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Summer storm, round 2, with power outages, Alki water-rescue response

August 18, 2024 4:39 pm
|      21 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

4:39 PM: No weather alerts yet, but in the past few minutes, the wind has kicked up in a big way, and radar shows another storm band heading this way. Lights are flickering too. Keep everything charged and stay safe! If you have downed trees or anything else to report, once you’ve alerted authorities, tell us too (206-293-6302 text or voice) – thanks!

4:42 PM: It’s not on the map yet but we’re getting outage reports from Riverview. … Here’s the outage, stretching south into White Center and South Park:

4:50 PM: There’s a report of a tree down on Seola Beach Road. Citywide, a dispatcher just declared, “We’re getting a TON of downed tree and wire calls right now.”

4:59 PM: At least one tree is reported down in the Myers/Olson area at the east end of the Roxbury corridor.

5:02 PM: Now there’s a water-rescue response to the 1200 block of Alki Avenue SW. Erin, who called it in, tells WSB, it’s for a “kayaker in distress” who tried to wave down a passing boat. Tons of whitecaps while that giant blast of wind roared through, she observes.

5:16 PM: Responders aren’t finding anyone in trouble so far. As for the power outage, repairs might take a while, as SCL is dealing with more than 26,000 customers out of electricity around its service area. As for the weather itself, looks like the rain shown on the radar might have bypassed us.

5:21 PM: The Alki water-rescue response is now officially canceled.

5:38 PM: Commenters in Morgan Junction mentioned a loud “explosion.” The SCL map now shows a 27-customer outage between Graham, Fauntleroy, 41st, and 42nd.

Share This

21 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Summer storm, round 2, with power outages, Alki water-rescue response"

  • Jessica August 18, 2024 (4:44 pm)
    Reply

    Wow, that was a blast! It mate me look for a funnel. Didn’t see any, but golly!

  • Matt August 18, 2024 (4:45 pm)
    Reply

    Looks like most planes are aborting landing and going around at SEA (presumably ground stop in effect; also no take offs). Even some (AS 1095) diverting to PDX.

  • Its JC August 18, 2024 (4:45 pm)
    Reply

    4:42PM  lost all  power and internet at the Ages and Stages corner of 9th and the Trenton 

  • anonymouse August 18, 2024 (4:47 pm)
    Reply

    Holy crap that was a huge gust! Small branches falling everywhere it was nuts. We’ll keep our eyes open!

  • Jennifer August 18, 2024 (4:47 pm)
    Reply

    Wowzer. A big gust blew 2 big pots off our deck!!

  • Morgan Graham August 18, 2024 (4:50 pm)
    Reply

    Heard a very loud explosion a few minutes ago. Guessing it was a transformer. Sounded like it came from west of California and Graham.

  • Jenny August 18, 2024 (4:52 pm)
    Reply

    Big BOOM near Morgan Junction – maybe a transformer blew? Anybody else hear it?

    • Kj August 18, 2024 (5:13 pm)
      Reply

      I heard that too!

  • fdn August 18, 2024 (4:52 pm)
    Reply

    Power out 14/Holly/Riverview. 

  • Pelicans August 18, 2024 (4:53 pm)
    Reply

    Was in a back room and heard a rushing sound. Within 30 seconds living room was a wind tunnel-papers strewn all over!  Grabbed things off deck and ran around closing and locking slider, windows.  House is creaking, wind is blowing so hard. Secure for heavy weather everyone!

  • Delridge Neighbor August 18, 2024 (4:56 pm)
    Reply

  • Riverview fairy August 18, 2024 (4:58 pm)
    Reply

    Should I sit in the tub and wait for the all clear lol? Wow, those were some gusts! I watched in awe as my neighbor’s patio umbrella blew up and over his house!

  • DMR August 18, 2024 (5:01 pm)
    Reply

    Woooza! That seemed like a mini tornado! Everything blew off the deck including my large weighed umbrella. Thank goodness I grabbed my lil Frenchie, she may have gone w it also. Stay safe out there 

  • DC August 18, 2024 (5:03 pm)
    Reply

    Any readings on how big those gusts were? My husband and I had to hold onto our sail and try to unclip it from the house before it ripped the siding off and broke the side posts. We were successful! This reminds me of the east coast. 

  • Susan August 18, 2024 (5:06 pm)
    Reply

    I’m interested in speed of the major gusts. It was enough for us to drag anchor…

  • WSB August 18, 2024 (5:10 pm)
    Reply

    So far my partner has found Boeing Field recorded a 46 mph gust. (Added) That’s per his weather app; online, Boeing Field shows a 36 mph gust.

    • Eddie August 18, 2024 (5:34 pm)
      Reply

      I recorded two 33mph gusts during that last blast around 4:40.  West of Alaska Junction. 

  • Jen August 18, 2024 (5:11 pm)
    Reply

    Anybody in Morgan junction hear that huge explosion??

  • LCef August 18, 2024 (5:15 pm)
    Reply

  • Lucy August 18, 2024 (5:26 pm)
    Reply

    Whoofreakinghoo!!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.