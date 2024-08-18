WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Summer storm, round 2, with power outages, Alki water-rescue response

4:39 PM: No weather alerts yet, but in the past few minutes, the wind has kicked up in a big way, and radar shows another storm band heading this way. Lights are flickering too. Keep everything charged and stay safe! If you have downed trees or anything else to report, once you’ve alerted authorities, tell us too (206-293-6302 text or voice) – thanks!

4:42 PM: It’s not on the map yet but we’re getting outage reports from Riverview. … Here’s the outage, stretching south into White Center and South Park:

4:50 PM: There’s a report of a tree down on Seola Beach Road. Citywide, a dispatcher just declared, “We’re getting a TON of downed tree and wire calls right now.”

4:59 PM: At least one tree is reported down in the Myers/Olson area at the east end of the Roxbury corridor.

5:02 PM: Now there’s a water-rescue response to the 1200 block of Alki Avenue SW. Erin, who called it in, tells WSB, it’s for a “kayaker in distress” who tried to wave down a passing boat. Tons of whitecaps while that giant blast of wind roared through, she observes.

5:16 PM: Responders aren’t finding anyone in trouble so far. As for the power outage, repairs might take a while, as SCL is dealing with more than 26,000 customers out of electricity around its service area. As for the weather itself, looks like the rain shown on the radar might have bypassed us.

5:21 PM: The Alki water-rescue response is now officially canceled.

5:38 PM: Commenters in Morgan Junction mentioned a loud “explosion.” The SCL map now shows a 27-customer outage between Graham, Fauntleroy, 41st, and 42nd.