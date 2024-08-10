WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 39 notes, including bridge-traffic alert

Welcome to the weekend! Like last Saturday, we begin with a traffic alert:

EB SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT CLOSED + 1 WB LANE: The Spokane Street Viaduct is the continuation of the high bridge from the Highway 99 overpass to I-5, and its eastbound side (at left in the traffic-cam view above) is closed again this weekend, plus the inside westbound lane, which in turn means the NB I-5 exit to the WB West Seattle Bridge will be closed too. This is all for the ongoing resurfacing project. If you get onto the eastbound high bridge, you’ll be routed onto the exit to northbound 99; that exit will remain open all weekend. This is all supposed to continue until early Monday, but last weekend it reopened early, so we’ll be watching for that on Sunday.

Now, we move on to what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more):

SUMMIT TO SOUND BICYCLE RIDE: Riders will gather as early as 6 am at Seacrest for shuttles to the starting lines of 80- and 50-mile rides that will bring them back here for an afternoon celebration – more info here.

GARAGE/YARD SALES: Several listed today in the WSB Community Forums.

GLASS FLOAT HUNT: Second and final week under way – 100 handcrafted glass floats were hidden around West Seattle – some are still out there – details here!

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

BIG BLUE TRUCK: Second weekend of the Northwest Center‘s donation-dropoff truck‘s return to West Seattle! You’ll find it outside WaFd Bank (4102 California SW). Our calendar listing has info on what items the truck will accept. 9 am-5 pm.

POWERLIFTING AND FEATS OF STRENGTH: As previewed here, Bull Stewart‘s 28th annual Alki Beach Classic will feature amazing athletes 9 am-3 pm by the Bathhouse. (60th/Alki)

NATIONAL BOWLING DAY: Two special ways to celebrate at West Seattle Bowl (39th/Oregon), which opens at 9 am – donate food to West Seattle Food Bank, and/or reserve a lane to bowl, with part of the proceeds going to WSFB

HEAVILY MEDITATED: New location for free community meditation, 9 am at Schmitz Preserve Park (5551 SW Admiral Way).

WEST SEATTLE BOAT SWAP: Want to sell human-powered watercraft/gear? Drop it off 9-11 am. Want to buy? Shop 11 am-4 pm. It’s all happening at Mountain to Sound Outfitters – details here. (3602 SW Alaska).

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Go get fresh food from growers and makers – 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more! (9421 18th SW; WSB sponsor)

NANTES PARK NEEDS YOU: 10 am-1 pm, the roadside park at 5062 SW Admiral Way gets TLC from you and whoever else shows up. Bring your own gloves – other tools will be provided.

STORY TIME AT SEOLA POND: Local teacher welcomes families with kids of all ages, 10 am. Bring your own blanket to sit on. Here’s where to find the pond.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others taking a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Summer gardening season isn’t over yet – and fall’s in view – add something new! Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: Spraypark season continues – open 11 am-8 pm, free, every day. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

FREE COOL TREAT FOR YOUR PUP: Tasty treat on a warm summer day. Noon-3 pm at All the Best Pet Care (4722 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor), bring in your dog for a free frozen treat!

CUSTOMER APPRECIATION PARTY: Super Deli Mart‘s annual celebration of its customers, with music and food, noon-5 pm. (35th/Barton)

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), bonus weekly session of long-distance advocacy, drop-ins welcome.

BURIEN SOLAR PUNK FESTIVAL: Noon-11 pm in North Burien – a West Seattleite who’s participating called our attention to this. From the description:

“Solar Punk” is the festival theme, which envisions a future where community and technology are integrated to create a self-sustaining system. In this event, attendees will learn about alternative self-sustaining ways to work and power their daily lives.

More info on the festival website. (614 SW 120th)

COLMAN POOL: Open noon-7 pm on the Lincoln Park shore – find the session schedule online. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, the season continues for the only 7-days-a-week wading pool in West Seattle, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

HIAWATHA WADING POOL OPEN: Also open today, noon-5:30 pm. (2700 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. Last chance to see its award-winning Longfellow Creek exhibit! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

SALSA & BACHATA ON ALKI: Dance at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), starting with a lesson at 4:30 – details in our calendar listing.

POST MALONE LISTENING PARTY: 6 pm at at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), be the first to hear Post Malone‘s new album “F-1 Trillion.” Free, all ages, bar open for 21+.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Roo Forrest & Friends at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, no cover, all ages.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: David Singley, 7 pm, singer-songwriter. Ticket link is here. (7904 35th SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: LA Floyd’s Goodbye 4 Now Show at The Skylark tonight, 7 pm, with Jonny Bloom, Moving In Slow, and a Smash Bros tournament, $15 at door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

KARAOKE AT THE PIZZERIA: Saturday nights, you can sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

