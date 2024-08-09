WEEKEND PREVIEW: Bull Stewart Alki Beach Classic powerlifting and ‘feats of strength’ on Saturday

Still some big summer events to come, especially at Alki, and this one’s happening tomorrow:

AAU Strength Sports Director Andrew “Bull” Stewart will present the 2024 AAU 28th annual Bull Stewart Alki Beach Classic, taking place at the Alki Beach Bathhouse (2701 Alki Ave SW) on Saturday, August 10th.

(Photos courtesy Bull Stewart Alki Beach Classic)

Framed by the Olympic Mountains and Elliott Bay, this raw, drug-tested powerlifting and feats of strength event is the longest running of its kind in Seattle. Lifters from all ages and walks of life will be competing in the squat, bench and deadlift categories, along with new team category “Double Deadlift” (deadlift by two people) and Feats of Strength (tire throw, farmers walk, to name a few).

Event begins at 9 am, and is free to the public! There will be some limited seating, vendor booths, and a lot of energy brought by the friends and families of these world-class lifters!

Local director Andrew “Bull” Stewart has been promoting strength sport events in Washington for over 30 years (including the wildly popular “Bull Stewart Alki Beach Classic” held seasonally in August). Bull Stewart is a 15 year National/World drug-free powerlifting champion, Hall of Famer, coach of the #1 AAU powerlifting “Bull Power Team” 6 years in a row, the current Rainier Beach HS basketball strength coach, and the owner of Columbia City Fitness Center in Seattle (member of CCBA). His events are known to draw people of all walks of life together, generating a family friendly, positive environment where every member of our community is welcomed, regardless of race, creed, or religion.