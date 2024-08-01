WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Video shows burglars ransacking tattoo shop in less than two minutes

That video is from the security camera at Tattoo Pizzazz (6021 California SW), recorded as burglars broke in and spent less than two minutes ransacking the shop before getting away with equipment around 4:30 am today. As the video shows, one burglar had a full-face mask, but the other’s face was partly visible in this frame:

If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 24-213452, and you can contact the shop’s owners at tattoopizzazz@gmail.com. They’re also crowdfunding to cover what their insurance won’t.