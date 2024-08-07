WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Three businesses robbed in less than an hour

Police are investigating three strong-arm robberies (no weapons) at West Seattle businesses reported within the span of less than an hour this morning, likely involving the same two robbers. The first one was reported around 7:15 am at the Chevron station at 35th/Holden. Two robbers walked in, pushed the clerk out of the way, went to the register and got away with $700 in cash. According to dispatch audio, the robbers were described as male, Black, in their late teens or early 20s, one 5’11” and stocky, the other a couple inches shorter and medium build, masked and wearing dark clothing. They left on foot eastbound on Holden; a K-9 team helped search but they weren’t found. Then just after 7:30, robbers matching the description went into the South Delridge 7-11, “forced their way to the cash register in a similar way,” and left with $500 in cash. Then while police were still investigating that robbery, a third was reported at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), same descriptions, same method, but that time they netted much less cash. If you have any information, the 35th/Holden robbery is 24-220072, the Delridge robbery is 24-220091, and the Highland Park Way is 24-220103; police say you can call the SPD tipline at 206-233-5000 or phone an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.