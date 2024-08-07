WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: The prowler who identified himself

Two readers sent us this security video of a prowler seen early Tuesday in the 2300 block of Harbor Avenue SW:

One of the readers, Morgan, explained that in addition to the prowling, “He was confronted sleeping in an abandoned lots next to 2325 Harbor Ave and told to leave; during this time he provided his name as Eric Mason. He was walking north on Harbor Ave toward Alki. During his prowl he checked the doors of my truck and cased the entire property.” Both readers noted this WSB story from earlier this year, with the Tuesday video matching a charging-document photo in that story, in which we reported that Mason had just been charged in a Junction business burglary. A check of jail records shows he was released from jail on May 29, after 16 days; Judge Suzanne Parisien granted him release on personal recognizance. Meantime, records show he is still awaiting a competency evaluation, and is due back in court in two weeks for a check-in on whether that’s happened yet; documents from the previous two hearings don’t explain why the evaluation was delayed. That will factor into the cases in which he is still awaiting trial, including the Junction charges we first mentioned in May. Meantime, the SPD incident # from the Tuesday prowling is 24-219111.