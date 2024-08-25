WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Assault investigation on Harbor Avenue

Details are few, but police are investigating how two men with apparent assault injuries wound up abandoned in the street-end parking lot south of Salty’s on Alki. Seattle Fire medics are treating the men, believed to be in their 30s, one described as “going in and out of consciousness.” Police also have found a car in the lot that they told dispatch has a “spent casing in the back seat,” a “live round,” and what appears to be “fresh bullet damage,” but they don’t know whether the gunfire happened there or elsewhere. The men were found about half an hour ago. We’ll following up with SPD and SFD later this morning.