WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Assault investigation on Harbor Avenue

August 25, 2024 3:57 am
Details are few, but police are investigating how two men with apparent assault injuries wound up abandoned in the street-end parking lot south of Salty’s on Alki. Seattle Fire medics are treating the men, believed to be in their 30s, one described as “going in and out of consciousness.” Police also have found a car in the lot that they told dispatch has a “spent casing in the back seat,” a “live round,” and what appears to be “fresh bullet damage,” but they don’t know whether the gunfire happened there or elsewhere. The men were found about half an hour ago. We’ll following up with SPD and SFD later this morning.

  • Hoshi S. August 25, 2024 (4:10 am)
    Just drove by after work. Lots of emergency vehicles. Sad and frustrated. I work very late nights and see a lot of people out at this hour drinking and running around these parts. Please note that I’m not being judgmental. While not everyone out at this hour is participating in nefarious behavior, a lot of them are. I have worked in the service industry for over two decades. 

