WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alley prowler

That’s a framegrab from security video sent by Diane, showing someone casing her alley on the northwest edge of The Junction early Sunday. Here’s her report:

On this past Sunday early morning at 5:45 am, a neighbor saw a black car — no lights — casing mailboxes and cars in our alley — between 44th Ave SW and 45th Ave SW and Genesee and Dakota by the Alaska Junction. The guy broke into my mailbox and checked for open car doors. Enclosed is video capture from outside camera. But can’t see license plate number.

Diane is wondering if anyone else in the area was cased/broken into, and if anyone has security video with the black sedan’s plate more visible. She has filed a police report, temporary tracking number T00007468.