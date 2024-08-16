WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 4 thieves steal sky-blue Sonata

Sent by Hillary:

A locked 2011 sky-blue Hyundai Sonata, license plate AF8321, was stolen at 7:47 PM tonight in the 6900 block of 37th Ave SW. Four young men were involved, all wore masks, but from what was visible, they appeared Caucasian, age 16-20.

While one, dressed in all black with a hoodie and mask rushed toward the car to gain entry, the other three rolled up in a Kia (2019, white – has been reported stolen) and intimidate the onlooking neighbors. The Hyundai was quickly entered, hotwired, and the entire group fled.

Please send any info to SPD under case number 24-230571.