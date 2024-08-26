SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT: No closures scheduled until after Labor Day

As promised, we checked in with Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project spokesperson Dr. Matthew Howard to see about this week’s closure schedule. Short answer: No closures. Long version:

I’ve confirmed with the project team that no work will be going on this week or weekend (August 26 – September 2, 2024). … The reason we aren’t performing work is due to small chances of rain in the forecast for today and tomorrow. We can’t chance the moisture getting into the overlay or ground-down viaduct at the moment, especially after such a wet weekend. The deck would need to dry for 24 hours with dry weather before we’d be able to confidently perform work. After that, the holiday travel restrictions for Labor Day weekend for WSDOT make it not worthwhile to get back out there, lest we not be as productive with the work. I’ll have an updated schedule for next week by end of this week, hopefully.

We’re also still awaiting an update sometime soon on overall progress and timeline update. It’s been four weeks since the project’s first lane closures; at that time, the work was expected to continue into early October, but the August rain has gotten in the way of some planned closures.