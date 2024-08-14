SIGN UP, SING OUT! Endolyne Children’s Choir fall registration

(West Seattle Grand Parade 2024 photo courtesy Endolyne Children’s Choir)

Maybe you saw them in the West Seattle Grand Parade, or in The Junction before last December’s tree lighting? The Endolyne Children’s Choir serenades much of West Seattle each year, and young singers interested in being part of it are invited to register for the choir’s fall season. Registration for singers in grades K-12 opens at 10 this morning; here’s what the choir promises:

Our fall session will offer singers a rich experience of the sights and sounds of the season. Students will embark upon an autumnal musical adventure, with songs delving into the traditions and harvests of the fall. The journey continues with singers showcasing the beauty of the holiday season in our spectacular “Winter Fantasy” performance. Along the way, choristers will explore different modalities and diverse musical styles, while making friends, having fun, and honing ensemble skills

You’ll find the registration link on the choir’s main webpage.