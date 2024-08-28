West Seattle, Washington

SEEN OVER WEST SEATTLE: Aurora appearance

August 28, 2024 9:54 am
Thanks to the texter who sent that photo early this morning after a fleeting aurora appearance! This was the view from Alki looking north after midnight. (Not just here – the National Weather Service noted another regional sighting.) By the time we heard, we checked the online forecast and the chances of another sighting had receded. But if you want to be on the lookout for the next one, skywatching expert/educator Alice Enevoldsen has tips and links here.

