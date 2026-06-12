Soccer, theater, music, more for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Janelle Otterholt, ‘pea patch’ at The Kenney)

Sorry for the delayed publication! Here’s our list for today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can preview events days/weeks ahead 24/7):

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Spring is garden time! See what’s new at the center!Open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW)..

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Rain or shine, daily-splashing season continues at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Not open today because of month-long closure for exhibit work.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: For adult English-language learners, 12:30 pm-2 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

ALL ABOUT AI: Free presentation at The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW), 2:30 pm, RSVP to attend.

INTERGENERATIONAL THEATER: As previewed here, first performance of the BAYFEST production, 4 pm at Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), free, all-ages.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

WORLD CUP WATCH PARTY AT OUNCES: 6 pm, watch USA vs. Paraguay (playing in Los Angeles) at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) with Junction and Rhodies FCs co-hosting! Food, drink, merch, more.

WORLD CUP WATCH PARTY AT ADMIRAL PUB: 6 pm at Admiral Pub, USA vs Paraguay. Sound on all TVs and both Big Screens. (2306 California SW)

SINGER-SONGWRITERS AT C & P: Songwriters’ Showcase spotlights four singer-songwriters, 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW), free, all-ages.

DRAG AT KENYON HALL: Pride edition of Kenyon Hall Cabaret (7904 35th SW), 6 pm doors, 6:30 pm show, $10 tickets.

DUBSEA FISH STICKS BASEBALL: 6:35 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd in White Center), it’s the Sticks vs. the Yaks. Check here for tickets.

strong>LIVE AT EASY STREET: Heavy Bloom live show in-store, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), no cover, all ages.

‘WISH YOU WERE HERE’: 7:30 pm curtain – first weekend for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), check here for tickets.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: “Friendship Show: A Comedy Adventure” at The Skylark. 8 pm, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), spinning with DJ Vitamin D, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to music with Death by Overkill & Drop the Star, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!