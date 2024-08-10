West Seattle, Washington

10 Saturday

66℉

READER REPORTS: Hit-run help sought; found bicycle and backpack

August 10, 2024 9:54 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Found bicycles | West Seattle news

Three reader reports received today:

HIT-RUN HELP SOUGHT: Paige is asking for help finding the motorcycle rider who hit her car around 8:30 this morning near Erskine/Dawson:

This morning a motorcyclist hit our parked car … and drove off. Our neighbor was able to snap a picture of the guy and a bystander who it looks like saw what happened. Neither of them thought to knock on our door or leave a note or anything. I’m attaching the picture here and am hoping someone can help us identify this person. 561-251-7185.

(License-plate redaction by sender)

Temporary police-report # is M0334383. Please contact Paige directly with any information.

FOUND BICYCLE: Pamela found this on Alki Point:

She describes it as “really rusty.” If it might be yours, email us and we’ll connect you.

FOUND BACKPACK: Same goes for this backpack, discovered by a texter:

found this backpack near the northern entrance of Fauntleroy Park just now.

Share This

No Replies to "READER REPORTS: Hit-run help sought; found bicycle and backpack"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.