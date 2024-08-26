READER REPORT: Seeking hit-run driver who killed dog

Teja is looking for help finding the hit-run driver who killed their dog:

On Friday (23rd) at 9.45 pm, a red car traveling pretty fast hit and killed our little dog and did not stop.

Not much of an image, however, I was able to screen shot this from our neighbors’ CCTV. It’s all I was able to find unfortunately. Anyone with CCTV on Delridge Way SW (near the Chevron and the other two gas stations down the road), would most certainly have captured something as I’m sure the car would have travelled up the road. Car was going south along Delridge Way SW (toward the Chevron gas station) and actual point of the road where the hit happened was outside of 6527 Delridge Way SW.