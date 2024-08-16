Independent Living at Providence Mount St. Vincent: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we’re welcoming Independent Living at Providence Mount St. Vincent as a new WSB sponsor. New members of the sponsor team get the chance to tell you what they do – so here’s a message from The Mount, written by longtime volunteer Terry Tazioli:

West Seattle’s Providence Mount St. Vincent is opening another chapter in its ongoing mission to care for our community’s seniors. Introducing Independent Living, a new experience at The Mount, as it’s affectionately known, and you’re welcome to pay a visit and see what it’s all about.

The Mount is celebrating its 100th year, its perch high on a hill with incredible views all around, a hard-to-miss landmark. Already offering care and companionship from apartments with assisted living to skilled nursing care, transitional care and skilled nursing, The Mount now offers Independent Living, an opportunity for you or a loved one to make your own new home. You manage your own life, your comings and goings, and you’ll still have opportunity to take part in The Mount’s programs.

If you’re never been to The Mount, you’re in for a treat. The place is a beehive. Lots of staff, more volunteers than you can count, activity after activity, when you’re interested – and kids! Lots of them. Besides being honored for its senior care, The Mount is home to a unique day-care program, among its features a wonderful opportunity for children and elders to meet. Think a building filled with grandparents!

The Mount offers an environment where you’ll be welcomed. It’s not uncommon to hear people say “you can just feel the goodness of this place.” More than likely you’ll meet some former West Seattle neighbors among the residents, the staff and the volunteers. Time for lots of shared moments, and stories.

What’s more, as you need more care down the road, it’s all there – from assisted living to skilled nursing and transitional care. No need to move from The Mount.

Pay us a visit. To see what’s happening inside that huge home on the hill (4831 35th SW) – and to check out the new Independent Living program, email Christina.L’Heureux@providence.org or call 206-938-6248 and schedule a tour. We’ll be happy to show you around.

