HAPPENING NOW: First of three open-water marathon swims planned this week

The Northwest Open Water Swimming Association has three swimmers planning marathon swims in the area this week, starting with one happening right now:

HAPPENING NOW: Above is a screenshot of the tracker showing where Chelsea Lee was moments ago – at 10:45 am – in her attempt to complete what’s known as the Bert Thomas Swim, almost 19 miles from Old Town Dock in Tacoma to Point Williams by Colman Pool in West Seattle. NOWSA’s Amanda Winans explains, “Chelsea trains at Alki Beach and has also completed the Amy Hiland Swim in 2022, from Bremerton to the Alki Lighthouse.” Amanda is the official observer on the support boat for this swim and is one of two other swimmers who’ve done this swim since its namesake in 1956; the other is Andrew Malinak, who is also aboard the support boat as pilot. Chelsea started in the 6 am hour this morning and if successful will reach Point Williams in mid-afternoon. Amanda also tells us about two other marathon swims planned this week:

FRIDAY: Wendy Van De Sompele of Vashon Island – who you might know as aquatic director at Colman Pool – plans to swim from Alki Point to West Point, six miles. If successful, Amanda says, Wendy will be the first person to complete 5 out of the 6 swims in the Puget Sound Lighthouse Series. She plans to start her swim from Alki Point at 10 am Friday (August 23).

SUNDAY: This is a round trip, also from Alki Point, Amanda explains:

An all-female relay, supported by a female pilot and a female observer (local marathon swimmer Stephanie Zimmerman) will swim an unprecedented route for NOWSA from Alki Point Lighthouse, around Blake Island, and back to the lighthouse. Melissa Kegler, a Triple Crown marathon swimmer (English Channel, Catalina Channel, around Manhattan Island) spearheads the relay, which includes women covering all decades from 30-70: Becky Smith, Carol Horowitz, Guila Muir, Emily White, and Shea DeWald. They are all “Notorious Alki Swimmers” who you will find swimming regularly from the Alki Bathhouse, and Carol, Emily, and Shea are West Seattle residents. Boat support will be provided by Seastr PNW, an organization dedicated to inclusive access to waterborne activities for people who have been historically excluded from the maritime industry and water sports. They will be starting from the Alki Lighthouse at 8 am, and returning back sometime in the afternoon.

Both of those swims will use the same online tracker as today – find it here.